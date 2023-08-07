Previous
Contrast. by pyrrhula
Contrast.

Flowers can brighten a dull day.
(To day was even worse. Rain and strong winds. No weather to go out taken pic.`s. .)
7th August 2023

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
JackieR ace
Gorgeous cloudscape
August 6th, 2023  
