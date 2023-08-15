Previous
Flowering corn. by pyrrhula
Flowering corn.

If you are looking for the corn cobs you have to look more down. They are only just above the ground (Can you see them? Those hairy brown spots.)
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A lovely shot with this green corn field under the grey-blue sky! (Another sign of the nearing end of summer for me) Fav
August 14th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They were growing corn along the Delaware River for a while but then let the ground go fallow for a bit. I hope they start it up again- I like walking among the stalks for pictures. Good shot! I really love the color.
August 14th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann We grow a season manure crop about every four years.
August 14th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Mooie kleuren hier!
August 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely fresh green of the plants and topped with the rusty coloured flowers! reminds me of "The corn as high as an elephant's eye " from Oklahoma !
August 14th, 2023  
Kathy ace
We say that the corn is tasseling. Each one of those strings goes to a niblet of corn.
August 14th, 2023  
