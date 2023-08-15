Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4597
Flowering corn.
If you are looking for the corn cobs you have to look more down. They are only just above the ground (Can you see them? Those hairy brown spots.)
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4597
photos
120
followers
60
following
1259% complete
View this month »
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th August 2023 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-crop.
Heather
ace
A lovely shot with this green corn field under the grey-blue sky! (Another sign of the nearing end of summer for me) Fav
August 14th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They were growing corn along the Delaware River for a while but then let the ground go fallow for a bit. I hope they start it up again- I like walking among the stalks for pictures. Good shot! I really love the color.
August 14th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann
We grow a season manure crop about every four years.
August 14th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Mooie kleuren hier!
August 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely fresh green of the plants and topped with the rusty coloured flowers! reminds me of "The corn as high as an elephant's eye " from Oklahoma !
August 14th, 2023
Kathy
ace
We say that the corn is tasseling. Each one of those strings goes to a niblet of corn.
August 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close