Previous
Harvesting the onions. by pyrrhula
Photo 4598

Harvesting the onions.

Drying before the picking. You could smell those are onions, Those will be sold world wide .
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise