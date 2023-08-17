Previous
Ladies resting on the dike by pyrrhula
Photo 4599

Ladies resting on the dike

Often dikes are been grazing by sheeps or cows. A profit for both.
The water ;: Eastern Scheldt .
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise