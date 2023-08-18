Previous
They all making a living. by pyrrhula
They all making a living.

And have there profits of the land soil.
18th August 2023

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful shot - I love how you have captured all the seagulls flocking around the tractor in hope of some tasty morsels as as he ploughs the land . Fav
August 17th, 2023  
