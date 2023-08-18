Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4600
They all making a living.
And have there profits of the land soil.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4600
photos
120
followers
60
following
1260% complete
View this month »
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
4598
4599
4600
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th August 2023 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-farming.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful shot - I love how you have captured all the seagulls flocking around the tractor in hope of some tasty morsels as as he ploughs the land . Fav
August 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close