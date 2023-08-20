Sign up
Photo 4602
No explanation.
I`ve no explanation why those Gladiolus flowers grows between the onions. ( And there was no oneI I could ask.)
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Heather
ace
Puzzling, but a really lovely shot with the pops of red throughout the field and under the blue sky! Fav
August 19th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
How interesting. I also wonder why they were planted that way. Perhaps they are some sort of companion planting. It makes for a great photo op! I like the spots of red.
August 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely pop of red throughout the field - I wonder were they left there from the previous year's planting !!!!!!!
August 20th, 2023
