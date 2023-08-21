Sign up
Previous
Photo 4603
(Antirrhinum), Dragon plant or snapdragon
While I was taken this pic. the farmer get by and we had a nice talk about it and the bussiness . He also pointed out to me on an other and bigger field on some other place. I show nex.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th August 2023 2:14pm
Tags
theme-flowers
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous field full of flowers! I’m so amazed with all the fields you showed us with flowers!
August 20th, 2023
Kathy
ace
What a gorgeous field of flowers.
August 21st, 2023
