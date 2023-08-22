Sign up
Previous
Photo 4604
And, of course
And, of course a pic. of that other field.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
5
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4604
photos
120
followers
60
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th August 2023 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
JackieR
ace
What a colourful field
August 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous!
Thanks so much for your kind words.
August 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a fabulous field of antirrhinums - such a colourful field!
August 21st, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a beautiful field of flowers. Fav.
August 21st, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
More snapdragons- how wonderful!
August 22nd, 2023
Thanks so much for your kind words.