And, of course by pyrrhula
Photo 4604

And, of course

And, of course a pic. of that other field.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
JackieR ace
What a colourful field
August 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is fabulous!

Thanks so much for your kind words.
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a fabulous field of antirrhinums - such a colourful field!
August 21st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a beautiful field of flowers. Fav.
August 21st, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
More snapdragons- how wonderful!
August 22nd, 2023  
