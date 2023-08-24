Sign up
Photo 4606
An old dike meanders through the landscape.
And, if you follow the directions (forbidden), you`re allowed to walk over it. The stairs are there to step over the fence preventing animals/sheeps from going trough in the summer while grazing . On both sides there are ditches.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4606
photos
119
followers
60
following
Tags
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
A very clever system!
August 23rd, 2023
