Previous
An old dike meanders through the landscape. by pyrrhula
Photo 4606

An old dike meanders through the landscape.

And, if you follow the directions (forbidden), you`re allowed to walk over it. The stairs are there to step over the fence preventing animals/sheeps from going trough in the summer while grazing . On both sides there are ditches.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A very clever system!
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise