Blooming corn. by pyrrhula
Blooming corn.

Many fields of those around. Bound fto feed animals/cows.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Love the layers. It seems that everything can grow in The Netherlands
August 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The spikes od the corn makes it look quite alien and are echoed in the row of trees in the distance!
August 25th, 2023  
