Soil, light and sky. by pyrrhula
Soil, light and sky.

And a pic. of it.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A beautiful minimalist shot, Ferry! Light plays on both the land and sky! Fav
September 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A nice image of the field being ready for the next crop, next year!
September 5th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous clouds!
September 6th, 2023  
