Previous
Photo 4618
Soil, light and sky.
And a pic. of it.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
3
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4618
photos
119
followers
60
following
1265% complete
View this month »
4611
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th August 2023 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
A beautiful minimalist shot, Ferry! Light plays on both the land and sky! Fav
September 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A nice image of the field being ready for the next crop, next year!
September 5th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous clouds!
September 6th, 2023
