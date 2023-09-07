Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4619
It all starts with those tubes
The water regulation of the land start with those drainage tubes. Here waiting to dig in.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drainage
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4619
photos
119
followers
60
following
1265% complete
View this month »
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
4618
4619
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th August 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
A great pov to capture this row of tubes (repeated pattern with variations). Thank you for the link, Ferry. It's quite the process! Fav
September 6th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
September 6th, 2023
CC Folk
ace
Cool! Do not dig them yourself! :)
September 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great photo showing these large hoses. Now that we live in a very wet area, I can appreciate the need for drainage!
September 6th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great capture!
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close