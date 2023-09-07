Previous
It all starts with those tubes by pyrrhula
It all starts with those tubes

The water regulation of the land start with those drainage tubes. Here waiting to dig in.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drainage
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A great pov to capture this row of tubes (repeated pattern with variations). Thank you for the link, Ferry. It's quite the process! Fav
September 6th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
September 6th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
Cool! Do not dig them yourself! :)
September 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great photo showing these large hoses. Now that we live in a very wet area, I can appreciate the need for drainage!
September 6th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great capture!
September 7th, 2023  
