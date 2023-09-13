Previous
An other place by pyrrhula
Photo 4625

An other place

An other place , an other field, same crop.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Speedwell
Lovely bright sight.
September 12th, 2023  
Pat
This is so lovely, bright and fresh looking. It must have been a pleasure to walk there.
September 12th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@pattyblue Most I do by driving the car. Park it and take the pic.
September 12th, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful yellow field under the pale blue sky! Your pov has us right in with the canola- wonderful! Fav (and thank you, Ferry, for all your kind comments about my photos of flowers and butterflies :)
September 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and bright under the pale blue sky!
September 12th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful! The sky, the trees and buildings, and the canola.
September 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful capture of the canola!
September 13th, 2023  
