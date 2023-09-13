Sign up
Previous
Photo 4625
An other place
An other place , an other field, same crop.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
7
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4625
photos
119
followers
60
following
1267% complete
View this month »
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
10th September 2023 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Speedwell
Lovely bright sight.
September 12th, 2023
Pat
This is so lovely, bright and fresh looking. It must have been a pleasure to walk there.
September 12th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@pattyblue
Most I do by driving the car. Park it and take the pic.
September 12th, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful yellow field under the pale blue sky! Your pov has us right in with the canola- wonderful! Fav (and thank you, Ferry, for all your kind comments about my photos of flowers and butterflies :)
September 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and bright under the pale blue sky!
September 12th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful! The sky, the trees and buildings, and the canola.
September 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful capture of the canola!
September 13th, 2023
