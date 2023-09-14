Sign up
Photo 4626
What a difference a day makes.
Same field of the 12th September 2023 pic.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th September 2023 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
seed
,
theme-rape
Corinne C
ace
Why a dramatic sky!
September 13th, 2023
Heather
ace
What a contrast! (I went back look at your shot from September 12th) A great capture of the dark clouds swirling overhead with bits of sunlight breaking through! Fav
September 13th, 2023
