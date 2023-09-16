Previous
Digging the onions out. by pyrrhula
Digging the onions out.

They have to dried before picking and being harvest.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ingrid ace
Aan het stof te zien zijn ze droog genoeg! Mooie foto weer!
September 15th, 2023  
Heather ace
A nice capture to show this process- life's cycle. Fav
September 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scenic view and the stage of farming the crop - fav
September 16th, 2023  
