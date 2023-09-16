Sign up
Previous
Photo 4628
Digging the onions out.
They have to dried before picking and being harvest.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th September 2023 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-harvest
Ingrid
ace
Aan het stof te zien zijn ze droog genoeg! Mooie foto weer!
September 15th, 2023
Heather
ace
A nice capture to show this process- life's cycle. Fav
September 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely scenic view and the stage of farming the crop - fav
September 16th, 2023
