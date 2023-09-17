Previous
Manure crop. by pyrrhula
Manure crop.

Just a grow to fertilize the soil.
At the end of it, a dike
17th September 2023

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Lovely purple flowers, nicely framed by the row of trees in the background.
September 16th, 2023  
Heather ace
Beautiful lush green with the pops of purple! I like the rooftops by the trees in the background too. Fav
September 16th, 2023  
