Still to find by pyrrhula
Photo 4630

Still to find

This afternoon on our photo safari.we found this field with Lychnis Chalcedonica Red flowers.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image!
September 17th, 2023  
Kathy ace
What delightful red flowers.
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful -beautifully captured -. I used to have this plant in my garden , but have lost it some years ago ! We called it Maltese Cross!
September 17th, 2023  
Darlene ace
Beautiful flower and great photo.
September 17th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@beryl Our name is: Brandende liefde =+/- burning love .
September 18th, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Ferry! I love your focus on the one in the foreground and all the pops of red in the green field! Fav
September 18th, 2023  
