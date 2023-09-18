Sign up
Previous
Photo 4630
Still to find
This afternoon on our photo safari.we found this field with Lychnis Chalcedonica Red flowers.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
6
4
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4630
photos
119
followers
60
following
1268% complete
View this month »
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
4628
4629
4630
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
17th September 2023 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image!
September 17th, 2023
Kathy
ace
What delightful red flowers.
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful -beautifully captured -. I used to have this plant in my garden , but have lost it some years ago ! We called it Maltese Cross!
September 17th, 2023
Darlene
ace
Beautiful flower and great photo.
September 17th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@beryl
Our name is: Brandende liefde =+/- burning love .
September 18th, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot, Ferry! I love your focus on the one in the foreground and all the pops of red in the green field! Fav
September 18th, 2023
