Previous
Photo 4631
Parking on a country road.
You`ve to find a place to park you car if you are taking pic.`s. The sides are often much to small and slippery but you can use the field dam entrance and walk.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
17th September 2023 3:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
Cool leading line. The sky indicates fall is coming !
September 19th, 2023
