Found this, and 2 more fields like this, with mixed flowers . I do n`t know the reason why.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
It's a gorgeous field with all these flowers. Should be a bee paradise!
September 19th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Als u het niet weet, wie weet het dan wel vraag ik me af... (hopelijk de eigenaar). Het is iig een mooi veld en weer een mooie foto!
September 20th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Just because it's beautiful?! Corinne called it perfectly; a great place for the bees!
September 20th, 2023  
