Photo 4633
Same grows , an other field
My best guest it`s a manure crop as I did find several of them on different places. The yelow flowers are easy to recognize as rape seeds.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
I love the little pops of yellow giving brightness to the green field! Fav
September 20th, 2023
