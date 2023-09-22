Sign up
Previous
Photo 4634
One of the last flowers grow
I think it`s one of the last flowerfields this year. I`ve found. Snapdragons (Antirrhinum)
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
8
5
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
17th September 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely to find such a lovely field of antirrhinum. Beautiful and colour ful ...fav
September 21st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that is a beautiful field of flowers!
September 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
They are such gorgeous flowers.
September 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful image. Where can we see Snapdragons flowers up to the horizon!
September 21st, 2023
Pyrrhula
@corinnec
Often only one season on the same place. Nex year there will be an other crop.
September 21st, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
What a glorious crop you’ve found for your last of the growing season!
September 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic field
September 22nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Such a good look at this field of snapdragons.
September 22nd, 2023
