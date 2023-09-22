Previous
One of the last flowers grow by pyrrhula
I think it`s one of the last flowerfields this year. I`ve found. Snapdragons (Antirrhinum)
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to find such a lovely field of antirrhinum. Beautiful and colour ful ...fav
September 21st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow that is a beautiful field of flowers!
September 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
They are such gorgeous flowers.
September 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful image. Where can we see Snapdragons flowers up to the horizon!
September 21st, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec Often only one season on the same place. Nex year there will be an other crop.
September 21st, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
What a glorious crop you’ve found for your last of the growing season!
September 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic field
September 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Such a good look at this field of snapdragons.
September 22nd, 2023  
