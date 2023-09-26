Jodocus Church tower. ( Village :Oosterland.)

History

Historic village church with detached gable roof tower.



In 1354, reclamation took place and Oosterland received a wooden chapel of Saint Jodocus. This chapel was later replaced by the current church, of which the nave of the church was lost by fire in 1612.

In 1424 the tower received a clock with the inscription 'Willan Butndic Fecit int jaer ons Heere MCCCCXXIIII' or "Willem Buitendijk made me in the year of our Lord 1424". This large bell weighs 450 kilograms, the small bell weighs 235 kilograms with the inscription 'Willan Butndic Fecit Ave Maria gratia plena, dominus cum' or "Willem Buitendijk made me, Hail Mary, full of Grace, the Lord is with you". Both of these bells were stolen by the Germans on March 31, 1943, but, like other bells from Zeeland, they were found in the IJsselmeer. The skipper deliberately sank the ship so that the Germans could not melt down these bells. The bells are now hanging in the restored tower again.

The choir room served as a church room after 1612. A craftsman's bench was added in 1650 and it still stands today. Before the flood disaster of 1953, this bench was at the front of the church and to the right of the pulpit, but now it is under the organ.

The current Voorkerk of the church was a school building in the 19th century and then a town hall. In 1964, after the restoration, the Municipality returned the Voorkerk to the church.

During the Second World War, it was accidentally partly destroyed by the English, including the tower. Before the war, the tower was fifteen meters high and the villagers then called it a dovecote because the tower was so low. In 1949-1950 the tower was increased to 22 meters. In the earlier centuries, attempts were made to give this tower a spire. That never came. In 1732 the church received a large cistern to the left of the current entrance.

In the church there is a marble grave monument of the noble lady Suzanna Maria Lonque. She died in 1752. In 1898 the church was thoroughly renovated.

During the flood of 1953 the church also suffered and there was havoc in the church. This can still be seen on the doors in the church.

The church still has some old gravestones from 1504, 1515, 1533, 1545 and 1551. In 1612 the village was hit by a major fire. The choir dates from 1579, the pulpit from 1574. In the same year that the pulpit was completed, the church became Protestant. The first pastor of Oosterland who was confirmed in 1574 was previously pastor of the Roman Catholic Church of the same church. Until 2008, the church of Oosterland has had 47 ministers since 1574. Before the flood of 1953 there was also a baptismal garden. The outer wall of the choir was built in several phases, which is clearly visible.