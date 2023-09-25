Previous
Church `s-Heer Abstkerke (a small village) by pyrrhula
Church `s-Heer Abstkerke (a small village)

Brick cruciform church (John the Baptist) from before 1208 with a significantly leaning west tower from 1305
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Great perspective of this beautiful church
September 24th, 2023  
