Photo 4637
Church `s-Heer Abstkerke (a small village)
Brick cruciform church (John the Baptist) from before 1208 with a significantly leaning west tower from 1305
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th September 2023 3:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-curches
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective of this beautiful church
September 24th, 2023
