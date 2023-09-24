Previous
A tree. by pyrrhula
Photo 4636

A tree.

Weeping willow
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great shot of this beautiful tree standing tall in the field and against the grey-blue sky! Fav
September 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great composition
September 23rd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful tree!
September 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful tree , majestic and alone in the landscape! nice shot!
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise