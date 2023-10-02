Sign up
Previous
Photo 4645
Sunflower
One of the plenty in the flowers verge.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4645
photos
122
followers
62
following
1272% complete
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
1st October 2023 1:32pm
Tags
theme-flowers
Heather
ace
A great close-up! I like the yellow fringe around the centre! Fav
October 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super capture - the birds will be well fed this winter! fav
October 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous close up on the Sunflower
October 2nd, 2023
