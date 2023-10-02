Previous
Sunflower by pyrrhula
Sunflower

One of the plenty in the flowers verge.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A great close-up! I like the yellow fringe around the centre! Fav
October 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture - the birds will be well fed this winter! fav
October 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous close up on the Sunflower
October 2nd, 2023  
