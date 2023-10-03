The bulbs need to grow bigger before they are for sale.NIJMEGEN – Via Gladiola. Once a year, St. Annastraat in Nijmegen is the most famous street in the Netherlands. That is on the final day of the 4-day event, when Saint Anna has to make way and her street is renamed Via Gladiola for 1 day, where a true triumphal procession unfolds: bringing in the heroes. We all know the images from the news.Gladiola: victory and strengthThe name Via Gladiola dates from 1983, when a gladiolus was named after the 4-day event. Since then, spectators who complete the hike receive bunches of gladioli as a tribute, a symbol of victory and strength.