Gladiolus by pyrrhula
Gladiolus

The bulbs need to grow bigger before they are for sale.

@corinnec
NIJMEGEN – Via Gladiola. Once a year, St. Annastraat in Nijmegen is the most famous street in the Netherlands. That is on the final day of the 4-day event, when Saint Anna has to make way and her street is renamed Via Gladiola for 1 day, where a true triumphal procession unfolds: bringing in the heroes. We all know the images from the news.

Gladiola: victory and strength
The name Via Gladiola dates from 1983, when a gladiolus was named after the 4-day event. Since then, spectators who complete the hike receive bunches of gladioli as a tribute, a symbol of victory and strength.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Oh, I've never seen so many of them. Here they are very expensive flowers as a bouquet.
October 3rd, 2023  
Heather ace
Beautiful layers in this shot with the red blooms in the foreground standing out so well! Fav
October 3rd, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
How very lovely.....all that colour.....
October 4th, 2023  
