Green , white and blue by pyrrhula
Photo 4648

Green , white and blue

Manure crop (Raphanus sativus) and a sunny day.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1273% complete

Corinne C ace
A great combinations of fresh colors!
October 5th, 2023  
Heather ace
So beautiful in the sun! I love how the white in the field off in the distance looks like a big white cloud! Fav
October 6th, 2023  
