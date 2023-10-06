Previous
A view from the top of an (old)dike. by pyrrhula
Photo 4649

A view from the top of an (old)dike.

Pic.taken from the top of an old (sleeping) dike.
This pic shows well the (3)dams into the ditches, A place where you can park your car if an oncoming vehicle approaches..
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A neat perspective!
October 6th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great pov and so pretty with all those greens! Fav
October 6th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely tree line!
October 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely panoramic view with all the trees in a line!
October 7th, 2023  
