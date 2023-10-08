Sign up
Previous
Photo 4651
Exploring the nature
To day we did visit the nature area : ``de Heen `` It`s all lay out and being maintained by humans. No wild nature. Still pretty.to have a walk
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
9
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
8th October 2023 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-nature
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture of the lovely area to go for walks! Great pov and a great composition ! fav
October 8th, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful scene! I love how the woman (Ina?) is on the path and under the branches of the tree. Lovely light and vibrant greens! Fav
October 8th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@365projectorgheatherb
Yes. She is my photograph muse.
October 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ask, so lovely
October 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful image and a wonderful place for a walk.
October 8th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Lovely
October 8th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely place to walk!
October 8th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So pleasant looking- and beautiful light!
October 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. Lovely colours.
October 8th, 2023
