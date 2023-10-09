Previous
We pass this view by pyrrhula
Photo 4652

We pass this view

We pass this view to the``Heen`` area. Couldn`t resist taken a pic.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It looks like the clouds are trying to copy the shape of the flowers in the field below. Lovely capture.
October 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the great expanse of sky with its powder-puff clouds above the thin line of the field in flower !
October 10th, 2023  
Heather ace
I love your composition with this shot, Ferry! The bottom border of the field with the yellow flowers catches our eye with the powerful sky overhead! Big fav!
October 10th, 2023  
