Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4652
We pass this view
We pass this view to the``Heen`` area. Couldn`t resist taken a pic.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4652
photos
122
followers
62
following
1274% complete
View this month »
4645
4646
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
8th October 2023 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
theme-
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It looks like the clouds are trying to copy the shape of the flowers in the field below. Lovely capture.
October 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the great expanse of sky with its powder-puff clouds above the thin line of the field in flower !
October 10th, 2023
Heather
ace
I love your composition with this shot, Ferry! The bottom border of the field with the yellow flowers catches our eye with the powerful sky overhead! Big fav!
October 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close