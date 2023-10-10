Sign up
Photo 4653
Waterway between the rivers Scheldt and Rine.
A nearly new channel digged in 1970 between the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.
The nature area of ``de Heen`` is on the left hand side.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
4
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
8th October 2023 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-channel.
Corinne C
ace
An incredible man-created channel! Wonderful image.
October 10th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
October 10th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great composition and so pretty with the blues and greens! A beautiful place to walk! Fav
October 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful pov. with the tall trees to the left and the curve in the road following the curve of the water!
October 10th, 2023
