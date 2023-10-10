Previous
Waterway between the rivers Scheldt and Rine. by pyrrhula
Waterway between the rivers Scheldt and Rine.

A nearly new channel digged in 1970 between the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam.
The nature area of ``de Heen`` is on the left hand side.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
An incredible man-created channel! Wonderful image.
October 10th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
October 10th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great composition and so pretty with the blues and greens! A beautiful place to walk! Fav
October 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful pov. with the tall trees to the left and the curve in the road following the curve of the water!
October 10th, 2023  
