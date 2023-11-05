Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4678
Reed .
I know that reed is widely used in our country. (Roofs) It is usually harvested in wetland nature reserves, but a special field on land is also new to me.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4678
photos
121
followers
61
following
1281% complete
View this month »
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
28th October 2023 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close