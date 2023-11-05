Previous
Reed . by pyrrhula
Photo 4678

Reed .

I know that reed is widely used in our country. (Roofs) It is usually harvested in wetland nature reserves, but a special field on land is also new to me.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise