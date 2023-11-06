Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4679
This afternoon .....
This (Sunday) afternoon .....after a rainy morning
(The colors of the fields are natural. )
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4679
photos
121
followers
61
following
1281% complete
View this month »
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
5th November 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful clouds over a very vibrant field. Perfect for a Sunday afternoon!
November 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning sky with all those thundery clouds , over the fresh young growth on the fields !
November 5th, 2023
Dianne
Stunning.
November 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Superb landscape
November 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close