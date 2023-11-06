Previous
This afternoon ..... by pyrrhula
This afternoon .....

This (Sunday) afternoon .....after a rainy morning
(The colors of the fields are natural. )
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful clouds over a very vibrant field. Perfect for a Sunday afternoon!
November 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning sky with all those thundery clouds , over the fresh young growth on the fields !
November 5th, 2023  
Dianne
Stunning.
November 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Superb landscape
November 6th, 2023  
