Photo 4680
In between showers
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
2
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
Superb minimalist image
November 6th, 2023
Heather
ace
The sky is so dramatic and the land is so peaceful! A beautiful capture, Ferry! Fav
November 6th, 2023
