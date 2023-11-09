Previous
Wet. by pyrrhula
Photo 4682

Wet.

Wet , but temporarily. The drains and water works will do there job.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
November 9th, 2023  
