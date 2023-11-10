Previous
Grazing sheeps on the dike. by pyrrhula
Grazing sheeps on the dike.

Grazing sheeps on the dike is beneficial for everyone. The grass is cut and they compact the surface with their feet. The blue spot on some of them is proof that they have been mated by the ram
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
What a great shot, Ferry! (and thank you for explaining the blue spot). Great leading lines and a great perspective! I love how we see sheep as far as the horizon! Fav
November 9th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful! The sheep, the grass, the water and sky! And all those sheep compact the surface of the dike as they walk.
November 9th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@365projectorgheatherb The male sheep has a blue inkted pillow tied to his stomach. When he climbs on her, it gives off and you can see that she is serviced.
November 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic perspective and cute subjects
November 10th, 2023  
Kathy ace
What a great idea. I guess they are a bit of a hazard for drivers, if vehicles are allowed on the roads or paths on either side of the grassy area.
November 10th, 2023  
