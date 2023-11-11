Previous
Fall in the inner city by pyrrhula
Fall in the inner city

I visit this cities only in winter as the toerist has gone and with that there is a parking place to find.
11th November 2023

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Lovely street capture with falling leaves
November 10th, 2023  
