Light pole by pyrrhula
Photo 4685

Light pole

In the old inner city even the light poles are old. ( Not the lights, They are Led. )
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
JackieR ace
Fusian of ancient and modern
November 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely scene.
November 11th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Another quaint road that looks more like a pathway!
November 12th, 2023  
