Previous
Photo 4685
Light pole
In the old inner city even the light poles are old. ( Not the lights, They are Led. )
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
5
3
365
Canon EOS 700D
5th November 2023 3:51pm
Public
theme-streets
JackieR
ace
Fusian of ancient and modern
November 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely scene.
November 11th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Another quaint road that looks more like a pathway!
November 12th, 2023
