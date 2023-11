Cistern or well.

The Cistern or well was built in 1551 by order of Maximilian of Burgundy for Scottish merchants, who had complained about the poor water supply in the city of Veere, to wash their wool. It is the only monument of this nature in our country.

The water from the roof of the Grote Kerk is collected and filtered here. The volume is 200 m3. The radiant vault rests on the open sides of the octagon with Tudor arches on slender columns