Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4688
View on the back of
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grote_Kerk_(Veere)
(Please translate this yoourself.)
The roofs of this curch suplay`s the rainwater to the well on yesterday`s pic.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4688
photos
122
followers
62
following
1284% complete
View this month »
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
4686
4687
4688
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
5th November 2023 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-city
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close