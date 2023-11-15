Previous
View on the back of by pyrrhula
Photo 4688

View on the back of

https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grote_Kerk_(Veere) (Please translate this yoourself.)
The roofs of this curch suplay`s the rainwater to the well on yesterday`s pic.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise