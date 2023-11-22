Sign up
Photo 4695
Ginko
A ginko tree in the inner city of Middelburg.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
3
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th November 2023 4:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-city
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful capture. The architecture is fantastic and the tree magnificent!
November 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
A stunning tree and looking extra beautiful against the red brick! Fav
November 21st, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful tree and architecture.
November 21st, 2023
