Old alleys by pyrrhula
Photo 4696

Old alleys

Wandering through the old alleys. A nice activity on a quiet Sunday`s afternoon .
( I use the sunday as the parking tickes price is sky high on weekly`s day`s. Only sunday is free.)
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Brian ace
I like your eye for finding the everyday scenes
November 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely alleyway, makes me want to explore more.
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
And Sunday there may be fewer people around to clutter up the photos.
November 22nd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@johnfalconer That one reason more, for sure.
November 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful perspective and beautiful street
November 23rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I would love wandering among these beautiful buildings. And I would also prefer Sunday.
November 23rd, 2023  
