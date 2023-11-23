Sign up
Previous
Photo 4696
Old alleys
Wandering through the old alleys. A nice activity on a quiet Sunday`s afternoon .
( I use the sunday as the parking tickes price is sky high on weekly`s day`s. Only sunday is free.)
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
6
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th November 2023 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-alley`s
Brian
ace
I like your eye for finding the everyday scenes
November 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely alleyway, makes me want to explore more.
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
And Sunday there may be fewer people around to clutter up the photos.
November 22nd, 2023
Pyrrhula
@johnfalconer
That one reason more, for sure.
November 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful perspective and beautiful street
November 23rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I would love wandering among these beautiful buildings. And I would also prefer Sunday.
November 23rd, 2023
