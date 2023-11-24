Previous
Wandering through the old alleys. by pyrrhula
Photo 4697

Wandering through the old alleys.

24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Love the curve of the brick wall and the walkway taking us deeper into the alley! A lovely shot, Ferry! Fav
November 23rd, 2023  
Louise & Ken
What a lovely old neighborhood! Gorgeous stone work!
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise