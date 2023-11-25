Previous
Basement entrances by pyrrhula
Photo 4698

Basement entrances

The sloping doors (right) are cellar entrances. Used in those day`s for profiant and peat storage. ( Those are very common in the old inner city. )
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
John Falconer ace
Great shot. And no cars to spoil the scene!
November 24th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@johnfalconer No cars allowed in those small streets.
November 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very interesting
November 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great shot! We have a door like that in the back of our house to get in and out of the basement.
November 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and I like your pov.
November 24th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very interesting
November 25th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Another lovely lane- we have a door like that on our house but not as slanted.
November 25th, 2023  
