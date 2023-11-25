Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4698
Basement entrances
The sloping doors (right) are cellar entrances. Used in those day`s for profiant and peat storage. ( Those are very common in the old inner city. )
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4698
photos
122
followers
64
following
1287% complete
View this month »
4691
4692
4693
4694
4695
4696
4697
4698
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th November 2023 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-city
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. And no cars to spoil the scene!
November 24th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@johnfalconer
No cars allowed in those small streets.
November 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very interesting
November 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great shot! We have a door like that in the back of our house to get in and out of the basement.
November 24th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot and I like your pov.
November 24th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very interesting
November 25th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Another lovely lane- we have a door like that on our house but not as slanted.
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close