Previous
Gardening in the city. by pyrrhula
Photo 4701

Gardening in the city.

This is old fashion but no way day`s again very populair and stimulated by the goverment. Gardining in the streets.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
I like your perspective, Ferry, to capture the little gardens (including benches) outside these attractive buildings! All cities should do this! Fav
November 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov capturing this this well cared and maintained row of buildings ! So lovely with their potted plants to break the severity of the buildings ! fav
November 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful street pic. I love these street gardens. They are so pretty and useful.
November 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise