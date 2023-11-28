Sign up
Photo 4701
Gardening in the city.
This is old fashion but no way day`s again very populair and stimulated by the goverment. Gardining in the streets.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
9
3
3
365
Canon EOS 700D
19th November 2023 3:54pm
theme-city.
Heather
ace
I like your perspective, Ferry, to capture the little gardens (including benches) outside these attractive buildings! All cities should do this! Fav
November 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov capturing this this well cared and maintained row of buildings ! So lovely with their potted plants to break the severity of the buildings ! fav
November 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful street pic. I love these street gardens. They are so pretty and useful.
November 27th, 2023
