Photo 4702
Facade`s
Behind those houses are the alley`s I`ve capture before. This is an (long) old canal with on both side lovely old big houses and warehouses.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
4
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th November 2023 3:59pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
theme
,
city.
Elyse Klemchuk
I'd like to walk along the street and look at each one! The doors, the windows and the cornices! I like the ones in the very center with just one window at the top, too. The more I look at these, the more I notice! Huge FAV for me!
November 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great capture to show the row of these houses with their different heights and with all those wonderful windows! Fav
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful street! The houses are so pretty, almost like doo houses.
November 28th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful homes.
November 29th, 2023
