Facade`s by pyrrhula
Photo 4702

Facade`s

Behind those houses are the alley`s I`ve capture before. This is an (long) old canal with on both side lovely old big houses and warehouses.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Elyse Klemchuk
I'd like to walk along the street and look at each one! The doors, the windows and the cornices! I like the ones in the very center with just one window at the top, too. The more I look at these, the more I notice! Huge FAV for me!
November 28th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great capture to show the row of these houses with their different heights and with all those wonderful windows! Fav
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful street! The houses are so pretty, almost like doo houses.
November 28th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful homes.
November 29th, 2023  
