Taking over by pyrrhula
Taking over

This a dead end alley. Nature takes it over,
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful take over
November 29th, 2023  
