A less common white one. by pyrrhula
Photo 4715

A less common white one.

Schlumbergera have most times red flowers.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty and unusual in white - So many flowers and more buds to open ! fav
December 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
You're right. I typically see them in pink sometimes light sometimes dark. This white one is very pretty
December 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a gorgeous plant
December 13th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful.
December 13th, 2023  
