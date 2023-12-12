Sign up
Photo 4715
A less common white one.
Schlumbergera have most times red flowers.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th November 2023 5:14pm
Tags
theme-flowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and unusual in white - So many flowers and more buds to open ! fav
December 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
You're right. I typically see them in pink sometimes light sometimes dark. This white one is very pretty
December 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a gorgeous plant
December 13th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful.
December 13th, 2023
