Born in Africa... by pyrrhula
Photo 4716

Born in Africa...

Born in Africa, for sale in Holland
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
Corinne C ace
I Hope cultivated in Holland 😉. A nice image of this unusual plant.
December 13th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec No, fly in.
December 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@pyrrhula that’s a long trip!
December 13th, 2023  
