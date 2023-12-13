Sign up
Previous
Photo 4716
Born in Africa...
Born in Africa, for sale in Holland
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
3
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
4716
Tags
theme-flowers
Corinne C
ace
I Hope cultivated in Holland 😉. A nice image of this unusual plant.
December 13th, 2023
Pyrrhula
@corinnec
No, fly in.
December 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@pyrrhula
that’s a long trip!
December 13th, 2023
