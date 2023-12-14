Previous
From Africa with love. by pyrrhula
Photo 4717

From Africa with love.

Both (the Nutan and golden roses.) are not to be done in my opinion. You may disagree.
(Even a lot of roses come`s from Kenia.)
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful flowers
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise